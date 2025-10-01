Nashville Predators claim Hurricanes forward Tyson Jost off waivers

With a little over a week until the start of the NHL season, the Nashville Predators have made a significant addition off waivers.

It was announced on Wednesday that Carolina Hurricanes forward Tyson Jost has been claimed off waivers by the Predators. The veteran forward split time between the Hurricanes and their AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, last season.

Jost scored nine points (four goals and five assists) and logged 33 penalty minutes in 39 NHL games last season.

Jost was a regular on the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres' rosters from 2019 to 2023, but he has seen his play decline in the last two seasons. In December 2023, he was placed on waivers by the Sabres and went unclaimed, playing 25 games with the Rochester Americans.

He signed as a free agent with the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024 offseason, but played only 39 games with the Hurricanes before being assigned to the Chicago Wolves.

Despite his decline over the last few seasons, the 27-year-old has played 495 NHL games, scoring 61 goals and 88 assists for 149 points. In the playoffs, Jost has played in 46 games, scoring 10 points.

Jost's best season came during the 2018-19 season with the Colorado Avalanche, where he scored 26 points in 70 games. He was drafted 10th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Avalanche out of the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Predators are taking on a one year, $775,000 contract in claiming Jost.

In addition to claiming Jost, the Predators have also placed defenseman Andreas Englund on waivers. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators.

Englund scored a point in 11 games with the Kings before he was placed on waivers and claimed by Nashville. He played 24 games with the Predators, scoring two points.

With Englund now on waivers and Jost claimed, the Predators' training camp roster remains at 28 players.