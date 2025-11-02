Nashville Predators place Roman Josi on injured reserve, Cole Smith listed week-to-week

The injury bug is beginning to spread for the Nashville Predators, as it was announced Sunday that forward Cole Smith is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He's expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

In addition, captain Roman Josi has been placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury sustained on Oct. 23.

Smith left Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames in the first period, falling awkwardly on the ice and struggling to get up. He immediately went to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Smith has three goals in 13 games in Nashville's bottom six. The Predators will likely call up Zachary L'Heureux, Joakim Kemell or Daniel Carr from Milwaukee to take his place.

Josi has missed the Predators' last five games due to an upper body injury, not related to his postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis. He has five points in eight games played.

Brady Skjei and Nick Perbix have moved up into the first pairing. Nic Hague, who was initially paired with Josi, is now skating with Nick Blankenburg on the second pairing.

The Nashville Predators will host the Vancouver Canucks next on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST.