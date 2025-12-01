Nashville Predators prospects Ryker Lee, Teddy Stiga named to USA World Junior preliminary roster

The Nashville Predators' future continues to shine bright as two of its prospects have been named to the United States' World Juniors preliminary roster.

Forwards Ryker Lee (2025, 26th overall) and Teddy Stiga (2024, 55th overall) were two of 28 players named to Team USA's preliminary IIHF World Junior Championship roster on Monday.

The roster will be cut down to 25 players for the tournament, which will be played from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lee is having an electric freshman year with Michigan State. In 14 games, he has 13 points (six goals, seven assists), which ranks fourth among his teammates. The Spartans are 9-3-0 on the year, ranked No. 3 nationally.

In the 2025 draft, the Predators had three first-round picks, and Lee was selected 26th overall out of the Madison Capitols, where he recorded 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists). He also played in the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase with Team USA.

If Lee makes the roster, this will be his first time competing at the World Junior Championship.

Stiga, who is already a legend in Team USA hockey history, is looking to return to the World Junior Championship for a second straight year.

Last season, Stiga scored the Gold medal-winning goal in overtime against Finland. He had three points in six games.

In his second season with Boston College, Stiga has 10 points in 13 games, which ranks fifth among his teammates. The Eagles are also ranked No. 15 nationally with a 7-5-1 record.

The Nashville Predators drafted Stiga in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2024 NHL Draft out of the United States National Team Development Program. In his draft year, Stiga scored 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 27 games.

Lee and Stiga will likely not be the only two Nashville prospects in St. Paul. Brady Martin (2025, 5th overall), Cameron Reid (2025, 21st overall) and Jack Ivankovic (2025, 58th overall) are all projected to make Canada's roster.

Defenseman Viggo Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall) is also projected to make Sweden's roster.