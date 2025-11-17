Nashville Predators reassign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee following NHL Global Series

The Nashville Predators announced Monday that forward Joakim Kemell has been reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals.

Kemell was recalled from Milwaukee on Nov. 10 following the announcement that Zachary L'Heuruex would miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kemell was with the Predators for their road game against the New York Rangers and a pair of games in the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, but he did not play in either.

He has played in just two games with Nashville this season, against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9 and the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13. Kemell has played six games in Milwaukee, scoring a goal and five assists.

With Kemell being reassigned, this could mean that forward Cole Smith is ready to return to the lineup. Smith suffered an upper-body injury in the Predators game against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 1. It was announced the next day that he'd be out for 3-6 weeks.

The Nashville Predators host the Colorado Avalanche next on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. CST and Bridgestone Arena. The Milwaukee Admirals will face the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. CST at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson.