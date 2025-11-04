Nashville Predators recall Zachary L'Heureux from Milwaukee Admrials

Zach is back in Nashville.

Following Cole Smith's upper body injury on Nov. 1 against the Calgary Flames, leaving him out on a week-to-week basis, Zachary L'Heureux has been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals.

The 6-foot, left winger was surprisingly assigned to Milwaukee out of training camp after playing 62 games with the Predators last season, scoring 15 points and logging 63 penalty minutes.

He had mentioned during training camp that he knew there was more competition to make the opening night roster by younger players, which did end up happening as Brady Martin, Joakim Kemell, Ozzy Weisblatt and Matthew Wood made the cut.

L'Heureux has played in seven games in Milwaukee this season, scoring six points and logging four penalty minutes. He played four games with the Admirals last season, scoring five points.

L'Heureux was drafted 27th overall by the Predators in the 2021 NHL Draft from the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL.

He spent two more seasons in juniors before joining the Milwaukee Admirals for the 2023-24 season.

L'Heureux will likely skate on the fourth line, splitting time with Tyson Jost, will be opposite Ozzy Weisblatt and centered by Michael McCarron.

The Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.