Nashville Predators recapp Joakim Kemell from Milwaukee Admirals

Joakim Kemell, you've won a trip to Sweden.

On Monday, ahead of their game against the New York Rangers and days before their pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Sweden, the Nashville Predators have recalled forward Joakim Kemell from the Milwaukee Admirals.

Kemell is called up following Zachary L'Heureux's lower-body injury, which has him out for 4-6 weeks.

L'Heureux was recalled after Cole Smith suffered an upper-body injury, which sidelines him for at least five more weeks.

Kemell made the opening night roster after an impressive preseason and has played two games with the Predators this season, against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9 and the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13. He has yet to record his first NHL point.

This season in Milwaukee, Kemell has recorded six points in six games (one goal and five assists), and four penalty minutes.

He is also from Jyväskylä, Finland, which is about 630 miles from where the Predators will be playing their NHL Global Series games against the Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Predators face the Rangers on Monday at 6 p.m., then travel abroad to face the Penguins in Sweden on Friday at 1 p.m. CST and Sunday at 8 a.m. CST.