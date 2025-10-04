Nashville Predators sign Luke Evangelista to new contract, ending 3 month standoff

Nashville Predators fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as forward Luke Evangelista has signed a new contract.

Friday it was reported by Frank Seravalli that Evangelista signed a two-year, $6 million contract, ending a three-month-long saga between the two parties. He was one of three restricted free agents left in the league that had not signed a contract for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Evangelista has been seen as the Predators "future" according to Trotz. Last season, the 23-year-old scored 32 points in 68 games, a second straight season where Evangelista rattled off 30 plus points.

His production has climbed over the last three seasons and is poised for a breakout year. Evangelista was drafted 42nd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft out of the London Knights (OHL).

In July, Evangelista was extended a qualifying offer, but did not sign before the original offer had expired on July 15. Trotz said on July 1 that both parties were trying to determine the term of the contract, as the Predators wanted to extend it longer and Evangelista did not.

There were no updates until the start of training camp when Trotz said that trading Evangelista was is "not even a thought." Evangelista did not report to training camp due to the contract disputes and ended up going back home to Toronto.

Throughout training camp, reports came forward that both parties with still far a part as the start of the regular season drew closer and closer.

However, both parties were able to reach an agreement at the eleventh hour. Despite the delay, this is a big confidence booster for the Predators' front office to keep Evangelista in Nashville.

The Predators kick off the regular season on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST.