Nashville Predators trade Spencer Stastney to Edmonton Oilers

Less than 25 hours after their dominant win over the St. Louis Blues, the Nashville Predators have made a transaction.

They have traded defenseman Spencer Stastney to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Nashville now owns 11 selections in the 2027 NHL Draft – four in the third round; two in the fourth round; and one in the first, second, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Stastney has seen a massive uptick in his game this season, scoring nine points in 30 games and recording 10 penalty minutes. It's the first season of his NHL career where he's been a regular in Nashville.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, 131st overall, by the Predators. Stastney wouldn't join the Predators organization until 2021, playing four years at Notre Dame.

Stastney played his first professional season with the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 13 points in 56 games. He also had five points in 16 playoff games.

He also earned his first call-up that season, playing eight games with the Predators and recording two points.

In the 2024 preseason, Stastney failed to report to Predators training camp and would start the season out in Milwaukee. He'd later reveal that he had been struggling with depression and anxiety, and had entered the NHLPA's player assistance program.

Stastney exited the program in December 2024 and was called up to Nashville in January, where he played 23 games and recorded 3 points.

During his time in the Predators organization, Stastney has played 81 games, scoring three goals and recording 15 assists for 18 points.

The Predators face the Colorado Avalanche next on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST in Denver.