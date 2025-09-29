Nashville Predators Trim Roster To 33, Send 19 Players To Milwaukee

Dec 3, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Daniel Carr (26) celebrates after a goal by Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (not picture) past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

With 10 days left until Opening Night of the 2025-26 regular season, the Nashville Predators have reduced their roster size to 33.

General manager Barry Trotz announced on Monday that 19 players have been assigned to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals training camp.

A total of 11 forwards were assigned including Daniel Carr, David Edstrom, Dylan Gambrell, Kalan Lind, Kyle Marino, Cole O’Hara, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Roest, Ryder Rolston, Oasiz Wiesblatt and Joey Willis.

The five defensemen are Andrew Gibson, Zack Hayes, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk and Ryan Ufko. Magnus Chrona, Ethan Haider and T.J. Semptimphelter were the three goaltenders that will join the Admirals.

Nashville’s training camp roster now includes 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here to view the current roster.

The Preds are coming off pre-season road losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes on back-to-back nights over the weekend. They have one final pre-season matchup remaining before the start of the regular season against the Hurricanes. Puck drop for next Saturday’s contest is set for 3 Pm CT.

The Admirals open their training camp this week, with their first practice of the season on Tuesday with a 1:30 Pm practice at Panther Arena. They will play a pair of pre-season games: at home on Friday, Oct. 3 against Rockford and the following night in Chicago.

The Ads will kick off their regular season on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 6 Pm on the road against the Rockford IceHogs.