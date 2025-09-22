Nashville Predators trim roster down to 54 players following preseason games

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announces Brady Martin is selected as the fifth overall pick to the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following a sweep of the Florida Panthers in their annual pre-season split-squad doubleheader on Sunday, the Nashville Predators have made six roster cuts.

General manager Barry Trotz announced on Monday that the team has assigned forwards Hiroki Gojsic (Kelowna/WHL) and Viktor Norringer (Muskegon/USHL), defenseman Alex Huang (Chicoutimi/QMJHL) and goaltender Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL) to their respective junior clubs.

Additionally, the Predators have released forward Alex Kostov and defenseman Hayden Barch from their amateur tryout agreements.

In 61 games with Kelowna last season, the 19-year-old Gojsic tallied 20 goals and 17 assists for 37 points.

Norringer played for Frolunda HC J20 (Sweden), recording 57 points (24-33-57) in 39 games.

Huang totaled 40 points (7-33-40) in 64 games with Chicoutimi.

In 38 regular-season games with the Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Milota posted an 18-13-5 mark with a 3.22 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, and went 2-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA and .940 SP in four post-season outings. The Predators drafted him in the fourth round (99th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Kostov collected 45 points (16-29-45) for the OHL’s Flint Firebirds in 2024-25. Barch had seven points (4-3-7) for the GOJHL’s St. Marys Lincolns.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 54 players – 29 forwards, 19 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The Predators’ pre-season continues Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena for a 7 Pm CT meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com (geo-restricted to in-market viewers only) and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Nashville will also host the third annual Gold Star Showcase, an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 Pm CT. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation.

A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.