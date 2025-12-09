NHL Announces Time Change For Upcoming Nashville Predators Home Game

The Nashville Predators will once again have the opportunity to showcase their players in front of a European audience this season. This time, they won’t have to leave home to do it.

The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that the start time for the Predators’ home game against the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, March 2, presented by Regions Bank, has been changed to 1 Pm CT.

Originally scheduled as a 7 Pm CT start, the new start time will allow the NHL’s top stars to be showcased in primetime – 8 p.m. CET – to passionate hockey fans across Europe, continuing the excitement from the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden and NHL player participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“We are thrilled that our March 2 game against Detroit is shifting to this unique weekday matinee setting,” Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena CEO Sean Henry said in a statement. “The Preds will take this opportunity to celebrate hockey over multiple days, recognizing local hockey groups, rewarding students and thanking our military members for their service to our country, all while the NHL and its broadcast partners showcase our team and our city internationally. We are confident that the fans of SMASHVILLE will shine one more time on this international stage!”

As part of their commitment to the armed forces community, the Predators will donate 1,000 game tickets to military members and their families from the U.S. Army Fort Campbell base, located near Clarksville, Tenn.

This will also be the fourth Smashville Sports Series game of the season – themed games that blend Predators hockey with other sports – with March 2 centered on baseball. The originally announced giveaway of 5,000 Nashville Predators baseball jerseys presented by Regions has been increased; now, the first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a jersey.

In addition to 50 percent off Michelob ULTRA that fans get at every Smashville Sports Series game, attendees can also enjoy $1 hot dogs throughout the game.

The weekday afternoon game gives fans, corporations and downtown businesses a unique opportunity to bring their companies to Bridgestone Arena for a workplace outing, long lunch break and fun afternoon in Smashville.

The Predators competed in last month’s NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, where they played in two regular-season games versus the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of sold-out crowds at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

The Preds feature some of the game’s biggest international talents, including Swedish star and franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg and fellow countryman Adam Wilsby, as well as captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Juuse Saros and Erik Haula (Finland) and Steven Stamkos (Canada).

In addition to last month’s NHL Global Series, the Predators have played abroad on two other occasions: the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia and GAME ONe Japan 2000.

The Red Wings counter with a global roster of their own that includes defenseman Moritz Seider (Germany), captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane (United States), forward Marco Kasper (Austria), and six Swedish-born players: forwards Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren, and Elmer Soderblom, and defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Detroit has played in regular-season games abroad two times, both in Stockholm: the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and NHL Premiere 2009.

In their last meeting with the Red Wings the day before Thanksgiving in Detroit, the Preds exploded for five goals in the third period for a come-from-behind 6-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena. Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Ryan O’Reilly, Erik Haula and Steven Stamkos tallied goals for Nashville in the final frame.