Report: Dylan Gambrell signs professional tryout contract with Nashville Predators

As training camp nears, the Nashville Predators have another player trying to crack the roster.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported on Monday that center Dylan Gambrell has been signed to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

He was most recently with the Columbus Blue Jackets' minor league affiliate, the Cleveland Monsters, during the 2024-25 season.

What this means is that if Gambrell impresses during Predators training camp, they will offer him a league minimum contract. It's not a surprising move as the Predators are lacking depth at center and claimed multiple players off waivers last season due to injury.

Gambrell was drafted 60th overall by the San Jose Sharks in 2016 out of the University of Denver. He had a decorated college career, totaling 132 points in 120 games and winning a National Championship in 2017.

From his first professional season in 2017-18 to the 2021-22 season, he jumped back and forth between the Sharks and the Barracuda, San Jose's AHL affiliate.

In that stretch, he played in 69 AHL games, scoring 58 points. With the Sharks, he played in 110 games, scoring 23 points.

In 2021, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators and spent two seasons there, playing in 126 games and scoring 17 points. In the 2023 offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but spent the entire season with the Marlies.

He played 66 games with the Marlies, scoring 36 points in 66 games. Gambrell proceeded to sign a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets in the 2024 offseason, playing strictly with the Cleveland Monsters after being placed on waivers.

Gambrell played 54 games with the Blue Jackets affiliate, scoring 25 points in 54 games.