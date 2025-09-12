Rookie Camp Game Day: Nashville Predators vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Apr 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Utah Hockey Club goaltender Matt Villalta (31) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators right wing Matthew Wood (52) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It may not count in the standings, but there's a hockey game Friday afternoon.

Following a practice on Thursday, rookies from the Nashville Predators traveled to Tampa Bay and will face the Lightning in the first game of the NHL Prospect Tournament Friday afternoon at AdventHealth Center Ice.

There's no such thing as getting your feet wet for the 24 Predators prospects who reported to rookie camp Wednesday. After today's game, they will face the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes over the next four days.

As in previous years, the coaching staff of the Predators' AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, will lead the prospect camp. Ads head coach Karl Taylor heads the group, along with assistants Greg Rallo and Matt Donovan. Predators general manager Barry Trotz will be on hand to observe.

While winning may not be the ultimate objective in these games, it's certainly a part of the competitive nature of these young players as they hope to turn heads and make a good impression on the Predators' brass.

"The first 10 minutes are probably going to be a gongshow out there,but you never want to lose," defenseman Andrew Gibson told reporters following Thursday's practice. "I've been competitive my whole life, no matter what it is. I always want to win. So, it's going to be a big factor going into this weekend, and hopefully, we win all three."

Two of Nashville's three first-round picks in this year's NHL Draft are competing in the tournament: fifth overall pick Brady Martin and defenseman Cameron Reid (21st overall). Ryker Lee, Jacob Rombach and Jack Ivankovic, who were also selected in the 2025 Draft, committed to play in the NCAA this season and are not in attendance.

Forwards Matthew Wood and Joakim Kemell, along with defenseman Ryan Ufko, made their NHL debuts in 2024-25 and are competing in the tournament. Each is hoping to grab a roster spot in 2025-26.

"I know there's a lot of guys going down to Tampa that really want to make the team, and I’m definitely one of them," Wood, who skated in six games for the Predators last season, said Thursday. "It's going to be a lot of fun.”

Teams will dress a total of 20 players during the tournament, including 18 skaters and two goaltenders. Each game will feature three 20-minute periods, with a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime if the score is tied. A shootout consisting of five playrs will conclude each contest regardless of the final score.

This is the 10th time in the last 11 years that a team of rookies is taking part in a tournament. In 2024, the Predators hosted the tournament at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. It marked the third time Nashville hosted the showcase after doing so in 2017 and 2019 at Ford Ice Center Antioch.

Puck drop for Friday's game against the Lightning is set for 4 Pm CT, and the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com.