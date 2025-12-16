Takeaways: Forsberg Stays Hot In Victory Over Blues, Josi Climbs Defensemen History Lists

The Nashville Predators (13-15-4) met again with the St. Louis Blues (12-15-7) on Monday for the second time in five days. The result was the same.

Another Predators win.

With the win the Predators are now 7-3-0 in their last ten games and are five points back of a Wild card spot.

Forsberg Stays Hot

Filip Forsberg scored 27 seconds in the contest. It was Nashville’s fastest game-opening goal since Jan. 21, 2023 when Mikael Granlund scored 19 seconds into the game.

Forsberg, 31, recorded his 11th hat trick of his career in the Preds 5-2 win over the Blues. In his last five games, Forsberg has five goals and eight points.

"Fil doing Fil things tonight. He got us off to a great start," head coach Andrew Brunette said. "Obviously we played them the other day. We knew they'd come out fast. We wanted to set the tone and we wanted to dictate the pace of the game and he was a big reason why."

He also became the fifth Swedish player to record 50 multi-goal games, joining Mats Sundin (81), Tomas Sandstrom (66), Daniel Alfredsson (64) and Markus Naslund (52).

Another Multi-Point Effort For The Captain

Roman Josi notched two more assists over the Blues on Monday. He had two assists against the Blues last week in the 7-2 win and added two more in the 5-2 win on Monday.

His two assists helped him pass Borje Salming (176) for the fifth-most multi-point games by a defenseman born outside of North America in NHL history.

The list is topped by Nicklas Lidstrom (264), Erik Karlsson (214), Victor Hedman (188) and Sergei Gonchar (178).

Josi, 35, is up to two goals and 14 points in 20 games this year. Since coming back from his early season injury, Josi has one goal and nine points in 12 games.

Up next: Nashville Predators (13-15-4, 8th in Central) vs Carolina Hurricanes (21-9-2, 1st in Metropolitan) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.