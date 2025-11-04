The Story Behind Filip Forsberg's Gorilla Celly In Nashville Predators' Loss To Canucks

Nov 1, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9), right wing Michael McCarron (47) and center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrate an empty net goal scored against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Bridgestone Arena. Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

The celebration after a hockey goal is often as fun as the goal itself.

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for two points on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena.

As an added touch, Forsberg did a gorilla-style celebration following the goal. Unfortunately, the Canucks got the last laugh (and celly) with a 5-4 overtime win against the Predators.

Forsberg put the Preds on the board first at 6:47 of the opening period. After the top line got loose on a breakaway, Luke Evangelista sent a pass to Brady Skjei down the left side. Skjei found Forsberg in the slot, but his first attempt at a tip-in was stopped.

The 31-year-old Swede didn’t miss on his second try, putting in a rebound five-hole on Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko for a 1-0 Preds lead.

Then came the celly.

According to FanDuel Sports South rink reporter Kara Hammer, a friend sent Forsberg a text encouraging him to, “Go Gorilla Mode!”

Which is exactly what Forsberg did. It was only fitting he would score a goal and go gorilla on a night where his one-year-old son, Felix, was in the house.

Forsberg also picked up an assist on a Preds power-play goal at 18:45 of the middle frame, sending a feed to Erik Haula from the goal line. Haula beat Demko high from the low slot to cut the Canucks’ lead to 3-2.

After Evander Kane lit the lamp for the second time in the game to put Vancouver ahead 4-2 at 3:02 of the third period, the Preds fought back with goals from Michael Bunting and Nick Blankenburg to knot the score 4-4 and eventually send the game into overtime.

Brock Boeser made sure the Preds would not ultimately celebrate a win, putting home the golden goal just as overtime expired, turning what started as a fun night into another frustrating loss for a team that has had its share of them on the young season.

Forsberg finished with two points and nine shots on goal in 19:51 of ice time for the evening. His great game, and the King Kong-style celly that went with it, will now be mere footnotes in another crushing defeat.

