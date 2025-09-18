    • Powered by Roundtable

    Trotz: Trading Luke Evangelista is 'not even a thought'; Predators young star absent from 1st day of training camp

    Jack Williams
    Sep 18, 2025, 15:42
    Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz provided a few updates in the contract negotiations between the team and forward Luke Evangelista on Thursday, ahead of the first day of training camp. 

    He said that contract negotiations have been a "daily process" and added that Evangelista would not be present on the first day of training camp.

    He was supposed to skate with Group B in the 10:50 a.m. session. 

    Trotz did quite some nerves when asked about whether Evangelista would be traded or not, saying that it was "not even a thought" and the Predators are focused on getting a contract done. 

    Signing Evangelista has been a priority for Trotz as he called the young forward the "future" of the Predators. 

    Mar 25, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Nashville Predators right wing Luke Evangelista (77) goes past the fans on his way to the ice for the warmups before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

    What has caused Evangelista's contract negotiations to go on this long, two and a half months, is the length of the offer. The Predators want to sign him to a longer term, while Evangelista wants a shorter deal. 

    Evangelista was extended a qualifying offer on July 1, but did not sign it as the July 15 deadline came around. Reports came in over the last few weeks that there is still a wide gap between Evangelista and the Predators when it comes to signing a new contract. 

    Last season, Evangelista scored 32 points in 68 games at wing. He's projected to skate on the second line if the Predators can sign him to a new contract. 

    The Predators have two more training camp sessions before they play their first preseason game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in a split session at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.