Trotz: Trading Luke Evangelista is 'not even a thought'; Predators young star absent from 1st day of training camp

Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz provided a few updates in the contract negotiations between the team and forward Luke Evangelista on Thursday, ahead of the first day of training camp.

He said that contract negotiations have been a "daily process" and added that Evangelista would not be present on the first day of training camp.

He was supposed to skate with Group B in the 10:50 a.m. session.

Trotz did quite some nerves when asked about whether Evangelista would be traded or not, saying that it was "not even a thought" and the Predators are focused on getting a contract done.

Signing Evangelista has been a priority for Trotz as he called the young forward the "future" of the Predators.

What has caused Evangelista's contract negotiations to go on this long, two and a half months, is the length of the offer. The Predators want to sign him to a longer term, while Evangelista wants a shorter deal.

Evangelista was extended a qualifying offer on July 1, but did not sign it as the July 15 deadline came around. Reports came in over the last few weeks that there is still a wide gap between Evangelista and the Predators when it comes to signing a new contract.

Last season, Evangelista scored 32 points in 68 games at wing. He's projected to skate on the second line if the Predators can sign him to a new contract.

The Predators have two more training camp sessions before they play their first preseason game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in a split session at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.