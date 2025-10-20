What is going on with Nashville Predators power play? Brunette, players share their thoughts

The Nashville Predators are off to a better start to the regular season, compared to last. However, that is a low bar to clear.

The Predators are sitting at 2-2-2 on the year, returning home from a four game Canadian road trip on Tuesday to host the Anaheim Ducks, that kicks off a five-game home stand.

At this time last season, Nashville was 1-5-0, and had played just one road game.

While the Predators have competed throughout their first six games of the season, the elephant in the room has been the team's power play. With the man advantage, the Predators have converted on just 2-of-23 opportunities for a low execution rate of 8.7%.

Nashville has also had the seventh most power play opportunities in the league.

"It hasn't been sharp," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said on the Predators power play. "In the first couple of games we had some opportunities and then it went stale on us. We've had trouble entering, and that really doesn't help."

Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos have the Predators two lone tallies on the power play. O'Reilly's game in the season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 9. Stamkos' conversion came against the Canadiens, four games later.

In five of the last six games, the Predators top unit has been comprised of Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Marchessault, Roman Josi, O'Reilly and Stamkos, but that's changed as of recent due to a Marchessault lower-body injury. His absence from the unit adds another element the Predators need to adjust to.

Josi believes that the power play is not breaking the puck well, which is playing part in the special teams issues overall.

"Entering the zone is a huge thing and not waisting time on the breakouts is definitely something to work on," Josi said. "If your PP [power play] is struggling, you've got the move (the puck) and keep it simple."

Forsberg agreed that how quickly the Predators are moving the puck on the power play is something that needs to be improved upon.

Looking at both of the Predators' power play goals, the first was one was scored off a opportunity generated by O'Reilly off a low to high pass from Forsberg. The second, Stamkos scored on a shot/pass that went off a Montreal player into the net.

Stamkos and Marchessault have been used in that "bumper" spot on the right side, but they haven't been able to get a good pass for the one-time goal opportunity.

"Our puck tempo gets a little slow sometimes," Forsberg said. "There was a little change in the unit last came Marshy (Marchessault) out in Winnipeg, but that's honestly the biggest thing."

Both Forsberg and Brunette said that the unit had a lot of opportunities in the first few games, but that has since slowed down. Part of it has been the unit potentially overthinking their looks due to the pressure of getting the power play going.

"We it (the power play) struggles, it gets very slow and methodical," Brunette said. "Everybody is trying to make that perfect play, pass or find the perfect spots. A lot of times it's just simplifying a little bit. One you get in rhythm, everything kind of opens up."

While it is still the first month of the season, the Forsberg said the Predators aren't using that as an excuse for the short comings when having a man-advantage.

You can obviously use that excuse if you want to, but we certainly have higher standards in this room, and on the team. It's definitely a little bit of work in progress," Forsberg said.