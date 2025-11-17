Analysis: Breaking down Nashville Predators trade, coaching rumors from around NHL

The Nashville Predators have been one of the most talked-about teams in the league over the last month.

Sitting at 6-10-4 through a month and a half of play, and losing six of their last seven, some sort of change is due for the Predators. NHL insiders across the league have speculated whether that change will come through a trade or a firing.

@NHLRumorReport on X/Twitter has detailed every single comment from NHL insiders this season, and the Nashville Predators have been a hot topic on the account.

With so much noise around the team, we're breaking down every rumor that has been swirling about the Predators over the last month.

Re Steven Stamkos/Predators: If, if, if, it doesn't get better, could you not see a situation where it is beneficial to both team and player to explore [a trade]?

- Elliotte Friedman on DMase, Vingan & Daunic (Oct. 23)

There's going to be a lot about Steven Stamkos in this story. If anything, he has been the most gossiped about Nashville Predator in the league this season, and it makes sense as to why he would be.

He's 35 years old, a future Hall of Famer, and his production has massively declined since he signed with the Predators during the 2024 offseason. It hasn't gotten any better this season as he has five points in 20 games and a plus/minus of -8.

In the twilight of his career and with a struggling team, it would make sense that Stamkos would want to try and win one more cup before retiring. On the Predators' side of things, they could get some pieces from another team that could give them a bump.

Vancouver and Montreal have been thrown around as potential destinations for Stamkos.

It's not a massive contract that another team would have to take on if Stamkos was traded at three years of a 4-year, $32 million contract with a cap hit of $8 million per year, and the guess would be that the Predators would retain some of that.

However, another rumor suggests the Predators aren't open to offloading Stamkos... yet. A big part of that has also been the contract and Stamkos's lack of production.

There have not been any conversations between the Predators and any other team...regarding Steven Stamkos; if we get to the second half...and the Predators are out of a playoff spot...the Predators would be open to fielding calls.

There's no team swooping in to take on the last few years of Steven Stamkos' deal with such limited production at $8m a year; no one's coming to save you...from the massive term remaining on Juuse Saros' deal.

- Top: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading (Nov. 6). Bottom: Frank Seravalli on Frankly Hockey (Nov. 11)

Jan. 1 would be the halfway point of the regular season, specifically Nashville's game against the Seattle Kraken in Seattle that day. However, the Predators may need to make some sort of change before that.

Again, if it's a player being moved or a leadership change, this team needs a shift sooner rather than later. It faces a long month and a half stretch, which features games against Colorado and Florida (twice) and a seven-game road trip

I do think both Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are willing, will be willing, to move to a top tier contender.

Re Predators: We've wondered about Jonathan Marchessault, I've wondered about Juuse Saros with a team like the Oilers; I've wondered about a player like Filip Forsberg.

Re Ryan O'Reilly: I do believe he's a prime candidate to move this season, I'm anticipating it.

- Top: David Pagnotta on The Sheet (Nov. 14). Middle: Jeff Marek on Sekeres & Price (Nov. 14). Bottom: David Pagnotta on The Sheet (Nov. 14).

Juuse Saros' name has been thrown around a little bit more. He has played a critical role for the Predators this season and is one of the league leaders in shots faced and saves made.

The big question is how good will Saros be if he had a better team in front of him? He's struggled in his last few starts, but he's kept the Predators in a lot of games where the Predators' offense has struggled to put the puck in the net.

The Predators likely want to keep Saros, and may not be entertaining the idea of trading him, but the Edmonton Oilers have emerged as a team that could be interested. Saros could be the missing piece to a Stanley Cup championship.

The daunting thing with bringing in Saros is the contract a team would have to take on. He's in the second year of a massive 8-year, $61.92 million contract.

A trade that would benefit Nashville is one in which the receiving team would have to deal with the Predators often. Edmonton currently has just $212,500 worth of cap space. It would need to offload a ton to bring in Saros.

Jonathan Marchessault is another player who's been tossed around here and there with a trade. He's on a longer contract as well in his second year of a 5-year, $27.5 million deal. However, he could be a good supplemental piece on the second or third line of a contender.

Marchessault is not having a great year in Nashville, scoring just six points in 17 games. He's also on the older side of the spectrum at 33. Trading Marchessault, the Predators could probably get some decent pieces, but it wouldn't be a massive trade.

Filip Forsberg is not leaving Nashville. Something would have to go very, very wrong in order for him to peace out. The Predators are going to do everything to keep him in Nashville, and if they considered trading him, it'd need to be a massive deal.

Ryan O'Reilly is interesting. Despite what he says about himself, he's having a decent year with 13 points in 20 games and is one of the players keeping the Predators' offense breathing.

He's been visibly frustrated multiple times this season, and if he were traded, he'd likely ask to leave. O'Reilly would be a big acquisition for any team on the market, but a lot of it depends if he wants out of Nashville or not.

Michael Bunting, Erik Haula, Michael McCarron, Tyson Jost and Cole Smith, and defenceman Nick Blankenburg, are all playing in the final year of their contracts; all six players are candidates to be traded at some point.

- The Fourth Period on Nov. 11

This past offseason was quieter for the Predators. Based on this comment, it could be very different come July 2025.

Michael Bunting has taken a decent jump for the Predators this season, scoring 10 points in 20 games and Nashville will likely try to resign him.

Erik Haula, on a one-year contract, has underperformed a bit with 10 points in 20 games and 18 penalty minutes. It wouldn't be surprising if the Predators had looked to get more out of him via a trade, as he is a solid bottom-six center.

Tyson Jost, who was brought on via a paid professional tryout, will likely be traded as he has a low five points in eight games. Cole Smith hasn't been great either with three points in 13 games, but has played an important role on the penalty kill.

Michael McCarron has four points in 20 games and 16 penalty minutes. The Predators have seemingly favored keeping McCarron, but it could be time for them to move on from him.

Jeff Marek: It's only a matter of time before Barry Trotz is coaching the Nashville Predators again, right?; What does that mean for his GM role? I don't know, Brian Poile has been there going back to 2018 - The Sheet (10/30)

Jeff Marek: Re Predators: I've wondered about Barry Trotz going behind the bench himself, I don't think Trotz wants to do that; in the Preds organization's mind, the next man up behind the bench is Karl Taylor - Daily Faceoff Live (11/5)

- Top: Jeff Marek on The Sheet (Oct. 30). Bottom: Jeff Marek on Daily Faceoff Live (Nov. 5)

Barry Trotz seems very committed to the general manager. He did mention in an NHL social segment at the NHL Global Series, in a conversation with Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, that the transition from coach to GM has been challenging, and that he misses being in the locker room and being directly involved with the team.

However, Trotz has a lot to prove still as a GM and a switch to head coach could be reckless.

Jeff Marek: What I've always heard about the Predators with Barry Trotz is that he does not want to fire Andrew Brunette, this goes back to last season; you can fire a coach or you can make a massive trade; this team needs a shakeup - Morning Cuppa Hockey (11/11)

Frank Seravalli: Re Predators: The vibes are not high; it seems to be a toxic energy that's there, and they need...to flush that; it's gonna difficult for Trotz to move some of those veteran contracts; I think they have to just make a [coaching] change - Bleacher Report (11/11)

- Top: Jeff Marek on Morning Cuppa Hockey (Nov. 11). Bottom: Frank Seravalli in Bleacher Report (Nov. 11)

Trotz has been pressed on head coach Andrew Brunette really just once over the last seven months. At the end of the season media availability, when asked about Brunette staying as head coach, he said that he and the organization are "standing behind" him.



The NHL Global Series seemed to be a checkpoint for the Predators and it would make sense as they don't play until Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

As Jeff Marek said on Morning Cuppa Hock, this team needs a shakeup, whether that's a trade or a coach's firing.