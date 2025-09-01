From The Archive: Rapid Fire With Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne

Nov 29, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) makes a glove save against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Jan 7, 2019/vol. 72, issue 07

RAPID FIRE

WITH NASHVILLE PREDATORS GOALIE PEKKA RINNE

Who was your mentor growing up?

It was two guys. When I was really young, the reason I started being a goalie was my cousin Jari. He’s seven years older than me, and he was a goalie, and I always looked up to him. When I got a bit older, my goalie coach back home Ari (Hilli) was a big mentor for me.

What was the best advice you received as a young player?

Just have fun. Work hard, have fun and try to get better every day.

Who did you model your game after?

There were always Finnish goalies I looked up to, but you wouldn’t necessarily know them. Then when I got a little older and started following the NHL, obviously the best goalies. Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Ed Belfour, all those guys. I had all the posters and stuff like that.

Favorite team growing up?

My local hometown team Oulu, they have a pro hockey team, so that was my favorite team.

Why do you wear No. 35?

Actually, prior to coming over, I wore No. 33, and then after I came over for the first training camp, (the Predators) just gave me No. 35, and I loved it right away. I was too shy to ask for anything else. To be honest with you, I love the number. After having it for so long, I couldn’t picture myself wearing anything else.

What was your ‘Welcome to the NHL’ moment?

I was fortunate to play my first NHL game in my first year in North America. I was in the AHL with Milwaukee and got called up in December 2005. I played against Chicago, and they scored on their first shot on a penalty kill. I remember that like it was yesterday. It was Mark Bell who scored. First shot of the game, and right away it was in, and I was really nervous. We ended up winning 5-3, and I ended up playing well. I was over the moon after the game. It was a pretty cool moment.

What was your first major purchase after signing your first NHL contract?

I think a car. Audi S5.

What was your most memorable save?

It was in the 2011 playoffs against Vancouver. At the time it felt big, because we had never really made it past the first round. It was OT, Kevin Bieksa had an empty net, and I was able to get it with my stick. I remember that. At the time it felt big because it helped us get to the next game. We ended up losing to Vancouver in six games, but I still remember that at the time it felt big.

Is there a part of your game you’d still like to improve?

Yeah, a lot. You can always improve how efficient you are in net. Being agile and athletic but still saving your energy and (making) it look like it’s easy.