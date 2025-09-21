Is Fedor Svechkov Ready To Become A Top-Six Forward?

Milwaukee Admirals center Fedor Svechkov (40) skates away after a drill during practice Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like everyone else associated with the Nashville Predators, Fedor Svechkov is doing his best to put the 2024-25 season behind him.

Easier said than done, especially since he was asked about it Thursday during media availability following the first day of practice.

“What happened last year? I don’t remember,” the 22-year-old Russian center said.

His response may have been tongue-in-cheek, but he made his point. Like everyone else on the roster, Svechkov is ready to move forward.

The disappointing season can hardly be blamed on Svechkov. After being called up from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in November, he put up eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 52 games. He spent most of the time in the bottom six, but showed flashes of his two-way skillset that impressed the Predators enough to make him the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Before his call-up, Svechkov put up 12 points (5-7-12) in 13 games with Milwaukee. After the Predators failed to qualify for the playoffs, he went back to the Admirals and collected eight points (4-4-8) in 10 post-season games.

More will be expected of Svechkov this coming season. General manager Barry Trotz has hinted he would like to see Svechkov eventually become the No. 2 center behind Ryan O’Reilly.

Quite a jump for a player who is still learning English and adjusting to the NHL. Fortunately, he appears to be staying in the moment.

“Today was the first practice,” Svechkov said Thursday. “I think I worked well. That’s all I can control and all I can do, so I’m not thinking about role and stuff.”

During the Predators’ first scrimmage on Friday, Svechkov was paired on a line with Steven Stamkos and Joakim Kemell. While Stamkos’s production tailed off considerably last season, he could provide the veteran experience Svechkov would need to work his way into a top-six role.

During the off-season, Trotz talked with Svechkov about how to make the necessary mental adjustments that come with having success in the NHL. On Thursday, Svechkov indicated he’s working on both his English and consistency in his game.

“This is the most difficult league in the world, and I have to be ready for every game,” he said.

One of the weaknesses in Svechkov’s game early on in his NHL career is winning faceoffs. He won just 37% of them in 2024-25, a number that needs improvement if he is to assume the No. 2 center role.

Svechkov’s 12.5 shooting percentage was a demonstration of his superior shooting. That was emphasized more specifically on Apr. 8 when his wrister from the slot gave the Preds a 7-6 come-from-behind win in overtime against the New York Islanders.

The Predators did little to improve their center depth in the off-season, other than drafting Brady Martin fifth overall in the 2025 Draft. If head coach Andrew Brunette decides to move Stamkos to the wing, Erik Haula could slide in at center, giving the club more options.

Training camp has only just begun, and a lot needs to be sorted out on the Predators’ front line before the regular season gets underway. Svhechkov will get every opportunity to move into a bigger role; he just has to prove he’s ready for it.

