Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron Returns To Practice After Welcoming Second Child

The month of September has been a time of new beginnings for the Nashville Predators’ Michael McCarron the past two years.

Last September, the 30-year-old right-shot center and his wife, Olivia, welcomed their first-born child, daughter Elsie, into the world prior to training camp.

Wednesday night, a second baby joined the McCarron household,this time a boy they named Jetson.

Suffice to say, things have been hectic for McCarron as he prepares for another season with the Predators and embraces fatherhood for a second time.

“It’s been a whirlwind in the McCarron household, that’s for sure,” the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McCarron told reporters Thursday morning after practice, still sporting his hospital bracelet.

Jetson was delivered 13 hours after Olivia went into labor. McCarron hopes mother and baby can come home later today.

“We’re hoping (Olivia) can get in her own bed tonight and the baby as well,” he said.

McCarron has been blessed with plenty of family support, allowing him to get back to practice with a week to go before the start of the regular season. He totaled five goals and 14 points last season with the Predators. He also helped Team USA capture gold at the World Championship this past summer, collecting a goal and an assist in two games.

As proud as he was to usher his second child into the world, McCarron was also glad to be back with his teammates at practice Thursday.

“Oh, I was ready to get out of there,” McCarron said with a laugh. “I was in there [the hospital room] for a long time, and you keep me pent up like that for too long, I’m ready to go do something active. I hadn’t seen the boys in a little time, so it was good to be back around the guys and get back in the team atmosphere.”

During his media availability on Thursday, Preds head coach Andrew McCarron was happy for McCarron’s new addition to the family and glad to have him back.

“In our locker room, he’s such an important part of our culture and our identity,” Brunette said. “The way he sticks up for people and the way he behaves every day is a model for everybody to follow. He means a tremendous amount, and congratulations to him and his baby.”

This coming season is an especially important one for the Predators after coming off such a disappointing campaign in 2024-25. No one knows this better than McCarron, but he detects a different atmosphere during camp than the one at the end of last season.

“We have a different type of energy around here,” he said. “Last year, we had such high expectations and we didn't meet those expectations. So, it was a little bitter around here for most of last year, and coming back this year, everybody seems to have a bit different approach to this year. Everybody is counting us out, and it’s kind of like we have something to prove, which we do.”