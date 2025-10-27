Nashville Predators' Spencer Stastney Continues To Make Strides In Comeback

Oct 26, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney (24) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

During the first week of Nashville Predators training camp, head coach Andrew Brunette raved about Spencer Stastney.

In particular, Brunette pointed out how happy the 6-foot, 183-pound left-shot defenseman looked being back out on the ice.

“For me, it’s always nice to see a smile onSpencer’s face,” Brunette said after a team scrimmage. “I’ve seen that quite a bit here so far.”

Last season, the 25-year-old Stastney didn’t have much to smile about. In an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas last August, Stastney discussed his battle with depression and anxiety, along with his recovery.

Stastney entered the NHLpa’s Player Assistance Program during the 2024 off-season and did not attend Preds training camp that September. He returned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL last December and was called up to Nashville the following month.

Stastney knew there would be a lot of competition coming into training camp this season, but he welcomed the chance to earn a spot on the roster.

“We have a lot of talented defensemen, guys with some experience and younger guys trying to make the team too,” Stastney said during media availability in camp. “I think (competition) is healthy. It’ll be fun.”

Through the Preds’ first 10 games of this season, Stastney is indeed having fun again. He acknowledged this following the Preds’ 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Sunday night, when he recorded his first goal of the season.

“It’s been quite the journey,” Stastney said. “I’m enjoying it way more. It would have been better with a win tonight, but just getting that first goal back and just seeing the guys happy and being part of something special here at home is pretty cool.”

Stastney has appeared in each of the Preds’ 10 games, recording a goal and three assists for four points. His goal on Sunday came at the 7:15 mark of the second period when he ripped a shot past Stars goaltender Casey DeSmith to put the Preds up 2-0. Luke Evangelista and Justin Barron each picked up assists.

Stastney totaled two shots on goal and logged 15:31 of ice time and 21 shifts in the game.

“I’m getting looks,” Stastney said after the game. “I got the goal tonightA lot of it is guys making good plays to me, but (just) trying to be in the right spot and trying to take advantage.”

In 61 games over four seasons with Nashville, Stastney has registered three goals and 13 points with a +7 plus-minus rating. In 128 AHL games, he has 50 points (13-37-50). The Preds drafted him in the fifth round (131st overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Stastney was candid about his situation on the 32 Thoughts podcast. He spoke about hockey not being fun anymore, the guilt and blame that dogged him from his teen years to now, and that he needed help.

The Preds are certainly glad to have Stastney back in the fold. The most important thing, of course, is his health and mental well-being. Hopefully, with continued support, he will keep persevering both on the ice and in life.