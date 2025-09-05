THN Future Watch: Ranking The Nashville Predators' Top 10 Prospects

Gold team forward Brady Martin (44) skates with the puck during the Future Stars Game at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, July 5, 2025. © Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Nashville Predators prepare for what they hope will be a much-improved season over 2024-25, general manager Barry Trotz is faced with the task of maintaining a veteran presence while also going younger.

It’s not an easy balance,particularly when the team is trying to get back to the playoffs following their summer free agent splash of 2024, when they signed veterans Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. But with the additions of Brady Martin, Ryker Lee and others to the prospect pipeline from the 2025 NHL Draft, the future looks a lot brighter in Smashville.

In its 2025 Yearbook, The Hockey News ranked the Predators’ top 10 prospects, along with their estimated arrival times in the NHL. Let’s take a look.

1. Brady Martin

Pos C Age 18

2024-25 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

No-nonsense pivot puts on his hard hat and goes to work. He’s a driver at both ends of the ice.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

2. Tanner Molendyk

Pos D Age 20

2024-25 Medicine Hat (WHL)

Put Tigers over the top in WHL and named Memorial Cup all-star. Beautiful skater and great mind.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

3. David Edstrom

Pos C Age 20

2024-25 Frolunda (Swe.)

Stats don’t wow, but his 200-foot game can’t be quantified. Has the frame to be net-front nuisance.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

4. Joakim Kemell

Pos RW Age 21

2024-25 Milwaukee (AHL)

Offensive numbers consistent but not overwhelming. He’s a shooter and knows how to find soft spots.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

5. Cameron Reid

Pos D Age 18

2024-25 Kitchener (OHL)

To maximize potential, he needs to bulk up. Skills – skating, stick and passing – of a new-age ‘D.’

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

6. Egor Surin

Pos C Age 19

2024-25 Yaroslavl (KHL)

Broke through to KHL club and became integral part of grind line en route to league title.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

7. Matthew Wood

Pos RW Age 20

2024-25 Minnesota (Big Ten)

Killer production after transfer to Minnesota. Pure quality to release. A physical presence, too.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

8. Ryker Lee

Pos RW Age 18

2024-25 Madison (USHL)

What he lacks in mobility, he makes up for in offensive instincts. He’ll pay the price to score, too.

Expected NHL Arrival ’29-30

9. Jacob Rombach

Pos D Age 18

2024-25 Lincoln (USHL)

A 6-foot-6 frame is a great attribute, and he’s learned to use his size. Committed to sound defense.

Expected NHL Arrival ’30-31

10. Reid Schaefer

Pos LW Age 22

2024-25 Milwaukee (AHL)

Shoulder injury cut season short. Skilled playmaker seems set to take major step in development.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27