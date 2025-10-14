Devils' Goaltender Leaves Game But Dodges Injury

It was a scary moment for New Jersey Devils fans as starting goaltender Jake Allen did not lead his team out for the third period on Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After 40 minutes of play, Jacob Markstrom took over, making eight saves on nine shots to secure the Devils' 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The organization announced that cramping was the reason Allen was unable to continue the game.

Allen, 35, was spectacular in the first two periods against Columbus, making 23 saves on 24 shots for a .958 save percentage.

New Jersey lost veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov in their regular-season opener as he sustained a fracture in his hand. In the Devils' second game, against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Zack MacEwen suffered an undisclosed injury and will be out for an extended period.

Now that the Devils have concluded their three-game road trip, they will return to New Jersey and prepare for their home opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes