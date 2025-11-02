Devils Jump Back In Win Column With 4-1 Victory Over Kings

Nico Hischier, Brian Halonen, and Dawson Mercer (x2) scored while Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves on 42 shots in the New Jersey Devils' 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

The Devils got off to a much-needed strong start with Hischier scoring over one minute into the game, tipping in a shot from Luke Hughes. The defenseman was credited with the lone assist. It marked the 22-year-old's 100th career NHL point. Hughes required the fewest games played (167) all-time for the Devils team history (since 1982-83) for a defenseman to earn 100 career points.

At the 3:12 mark of the second period, Halonen scored his first career NHL goal. A simple wrist shot that beat opposing netminder Darcy Kuemper. Luke Glendening picked up the primary assist. The Devils are now 3-0-0 when the veteran gets on the scoresheet this season.

With Timo Meier in the penalty box for tripping against Mikey Anderson in the third period, the Devils found themselves shorthanded. With two seconds remaining in the kill, Mercer extended New Jersey's lead to 3-0 with a league-leading third shorthanded goal (tied with the Winnipeg Jets, Kings, and New York Islanders).

With 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Andrei Kuzmenko beat Markstrom to get the Kings on the board. The Devils were unable to clear the zone, as Alex Laferriere moved the puck down the boards to Anze Kopitar, who found Kuzmenko.

Mercer scored his second shorthanded goal of the game at 16:15 of the third period. It marked the second straight game that the 24-year-old scored two goals. Markstrom picked up the primary assist, and Brenden Dillon the secondary.

Markstrom made his first start since signing a two-year extension with an average annual value of $6 million.

"I feel like this is the best place to be and the best team I have been on," the goaltender told NJD.TV. "I am super excited to continue this journey and see where we can go. I think it is far, and I want to be a part of it."

The Devils will conclude their four-game road trip on Sunday when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

