Devils Suffer 4-1 Loss To Ducks

The New Jersey Devils suffered a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday night. Veteran goaltender Jake Allen made 26 saves on 29 shots.

Beckett Sennecke scored the game's opening goal 4:13 into the first period. A miscommunication by the Devils in the neutral zone, coupled with Simon Nemec caught puck-watching and not tracking back, allowed Anaheim to score on their first shot on Allen.

The Ducks extend their lead to 2-0 with five minutes remaining in the first period. Frank Vatrano scored his first goal of the season. Allen made seven saves on nine shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Cutter Gauthier's snap shot beat Allen on the Ducks' first shot of the second period. It was his second point of the night as he was credited with the primary assist on Sennecke's goal.

Jack Hughes ended Lukas Dostal's shutout at the 7:43 mark of the third period. The 24-year-old has 16 points in 13 games to start the 2025-26 campaign. Dawson Mercer picked up the primary assist to extend his point streak to four games.

Ducks forward Chris Kreider hit the empty net to secure a 4-1 Ducks victory with two minutes remaining in regulation.

The Devils will return to New Jersey with a 1-3-0 record after their four-game road trip. The team will prepare for a three-game homestand that begins on Thursday, when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

