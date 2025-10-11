Sheldon Keefe Provides Update On Injured Devils Forward

The New Jersey Devils will be without Evgenii Dadonov on Saturday night as they play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

"The X-rays were negative, but he woke up and wasn't feeling much better," head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.TV. "They had further imaging, which did show there was a fracture in there. The extent of it, they need to look a little bit closer. He will be out for the rest of this road trip, and we will get him back home and get a better sense of what the timeline will be."

Dadonov opened the season on New Jersey's top line with Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. He played 9:32, including 1:07 on the power play. In his Devils' debut, he has two shots on goal and two blocked shots.

Keefe will start Saturday's game with Ondrej Palat playing with Hughes and Bratt. The move allows Arseni Gritsyuk to move to the third line and play with Cody Glass and Connor Brown. Recently acquired Zack MacEwen will make his Devils debut.

Below is New Jersey's projected lineup against Tampa:

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier - Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk - Cody Glass - Connor Brown

Paul Cotter - Luke Glendening - Zack MacEwen

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

