Arseny Gritsyuk Ruled Out For The Weekend

The New Jersey Devils announced that rookie Arseny Gritsyuk would be inactive this weekend with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the news on Friday. Gritsyuk shared an update on his recovery via Telegram.

“Although I haven’t been fully examined yet, I’m certain I’ll miss the next two games. I am confident that everything will be fine with my health and our results. As they say, we’ll come back stronger.”

The 24-year-old rookie has adjusted well to the National Hockey League after playing several seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

In 31 games, the right winger has earned seven goals and nine assists for a total of 16 points.

He was not in the lineup for Saturday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Gritsyuk joins a long list of injured players for the Devils. Currently, nine players are inactive due to varying injuries.

Despite missing key players, the team pulled off a 4-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.

They now prepare for today's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The puck will drop at 12:30 PM.

