Devils Announce 2025–26 Coaching Staff

The New Jersey Devils have finalized their 2025–26 coaching staff, opting for continuity with no major shakeups.

After reaching the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season under head coach Sheldon Keefe, the Devils are looking to build on that foundation and make a deeper run. The front office has made clear they trust the existing staff to guide the team forward.

This season, the Devils will carry three assistant coaches: Jeremy Colliton, Brad Shaw, and Sergei Brylin. Goaltending coach Dave Rogalski also returns.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald introduced a few changes elsewhere on the staff, particularly in the video department. Alex Matheson and Ian Greenwald have been added to lead the team’s video coaching unit.

Keefe also outlined the responsibilities of his assistants:

Brad Shaw will oversee the defense and penalty kill, replacing Ryan McGill.

Sergei Brylin will handle bench duties and work closely with younger players and prospects, taking over Chris Taylor’s role.

Jeremy Colliton will be in charge of the power play.

The changes were confirmed on August 27 by Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News, who reported via X (formerly Twitter):

“Just got off the phone with #NJDevils HC Sheldon Keefe. His coaching staff for the 2025–26 season is set. Brad Shaw replaces Ryan McGill, working with defense & PK. Sergei Brylin will be on the bench, filling Chris Taylor's role. Jeremy Colliton & Dave Rogalski are returning.”

The Devils finished last season with a 42-33-7 record, after which the organization parted ways with McGill and Taylor. With the staff now officially set, the Devils will look to take the next step and turn trust in their bench into a deeper playoff push.