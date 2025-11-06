Devils' Cody Glass Returns To Lineup Against Canadiens

On Thursday, Cody Glass followed his New Jersey Devils teammate, Dennis Cholowski, onto the ice at Prudential Center at 6:29 p.m. to take warmups for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 21 at Scotiabank Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It was a weird injury to have; it popped out of nowhere," Glass told reporters Thursday morning. "It is good to be back. I am happy to be back with the guys."

The 26-year-old will make his return against the Montreal Canadiens, centering the third line with Ondrej Palat and Arseny Gritsyuk on his wings.

Before the game, New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized how important it is to have Glass in the lineup and how it affects the other lines.

"It's very important," Keefe said of Glass returning to the lineup. "It gives us that third center. We were using him in some tough matchup situations. That is important for us. It allows us to put Mercer back on the wing. We like how that slots everybody in."

Glass has played seven games against Montreal in his career and has four points (two goals, two assists).

Puck drop between the Devils and Canadiens is set for 7:00 p.m. The game can be viewed on MSGSN or streamed on Gotham Sports.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.