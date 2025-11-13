Devils Defenseman Fined For Hit On Blackhawks Forward

On Thursday morning, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that "New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi during NHL Game No. 268 in Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 12."

The hit occurred at 17:16 of the first period while the Blackhawks were on the power play. The 35-year-old was assessed a minor penalty for boarding.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

