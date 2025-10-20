Devils Draft Pick Steps Away From Hockey

Viktor Hurtig announced today that he will be leaving Karlskrona HK.

The team released a statement explaining the decision:

“For some time he has felt that the joy of ice hockey is no longer there and will therefore take a break from ice hockey. We at Karlskrona HK would like to thank Viktor for his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future. Viktor wants to say that he has enjoyed the club, the team, and the city, and he wishes KHK all the best going forward.”

The 23-year-old defenseman had played just seven games this season with Karlskrona HK. Hurtig was drafted in the sixth round (164th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

The 6-foot-6 blueliner played at Michigan State University from 2022–2024, appearing in 43 games and recording seven points over two seasons. He then transferred to Michigan Tech for the 2024–25 season, where he played 35 games and tallied five points.

This year, Hurtig took his talents abroad to play in HockeyEttan, a Swedish professional league. However, it now appears that he will be stepping away from the sport to focus on himself and spend more time closer to home.

The Swedish prospect also took part in the Devils’ rookie camp this past summer. In an interview with NJD.tv, Hurtig shared that he began his career as a forward before transitioning to defense:

“I played forward until I was 16. Catching up, it’s almost equal now. I’m trying to use my forward instincts still, but focusing more on learning the defensive side. They talk a lot about it here (in New Jersey)—as a defenseman, your number one priority is to keep the puck out of the net, and if you have that offensive touch, it’s always just a bonus.”

Hurtig will now be taking time away from the ice. There is currently no timeline or update on when—or if—he plans to return to hockey.