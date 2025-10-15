Devils Goaltender To Miss Time With Lower-Body Injury

On Wednesday afternoon, New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will miss "a couple of weeks" with a lower-body injury.

On Monday, Markstrom entered the Devils' game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third period, taking over for Jake Allen, who had to leave the game with cramping. Markstrom made eight saves on nine shots to secure New Jersey's 3-2 victory.

In the final seconds of the period, Markstrom looked to be shaken up but finished the game.

Ahead of the team's Wednesday practice, the team recalled Nico Daws from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). He took part in the club's afternoon practice along with Jake Allen, and an emergency backup.

This season, Markstrom has a record of 2-1-0 with a .845 save percentage and 3.89 goals-against average.

The Devils' home opener at Prudential Center is scheduled for Thursday evening as they host the visiting Florida Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes