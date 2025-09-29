Devils Make First Round Of Training Camp Cuts, Roster Down to 45 Players

On Monday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced their first round of Training Camp cuts, reducing their roster from 61 to 45 players.

Loaned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL)

Forwards: Josh Filmon, Cam Squires, and Dylan Wendt

Defensemen: Jeremy Hanzel

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan and Jakub Malek



Released from NHL Camp and will report to Utica

Forwards: Tag Bertuzzi, Alexander Campbell, Brian Carrabes, Jack Malone, and Matyas Melovsky

Defensemen: Jimmy Dowd, Jr., Luke Reid, and Jackson van de Leest

Goaltenders: Jeremy Brodeur



Comets captain Ryan Schmelzer was placed on waivers on Sunday afternoon with the intention to loan to Utica.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes