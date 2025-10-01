Devils Sign Luke Hughes to Seven-Year Contract Extension

It may have taken until October, but New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has officially crossed his biggest offseason priority off his to-do list.

On Wednesday, Luke Hughes, 22, signed a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV). The announcement was made by Fitzgerald. Hughes will join the club for practice on Thursday.

Hughes recently completed his second full NHL season. The 6′2″ 198-pound defenseman recorded 44 points (seven goals, 37 assists) in 71 games, which led all defensemen in New Jersey. It marked the second consecutive season he reached the 40-point mark.

Last season, he was predominantly paired with veteran Brett Pesce, who helped the youngster further develop his play.

"I have grown my defensive game and all-around game," Hughes told The Hockey News in April. "I think it has gotten a lot better. That is what happens. Every year, you try to get better and better. For me, from year one to year two, I am a different player, just like my brothers. From year one to year six, they are different players. I think you try to grow and get better every year."

Born on Sept. 9, 2003, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Devils selected Hughes with the fourth-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft. In 155 career games, he has amassed 93 points. He is the younger brother of New Jersey's star forward Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes.

On May 5, the Devils announced the young blueliner underwent successful shoulder surgery, which Dr. Peter Millett performed at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. He was expected to make a full recovery and be available for the 2025 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.



The Devils will play two more preseason games before the regular season kicks off on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

