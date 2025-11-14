Devils Star Sustains Injury At Team Dinner

Unfortunate news broke on Friday evening involving New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes.

The organization announced that the 24-year-old is out with a non-hockey hand injury. He is being evaluated, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The team was hosting their annual rookie party at a restaurant in Chicago when the injury occurred.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported, "Exact details are unknown at this time, but it’s believed he slipped and cut his hand, in what multiple sources are calling a “fluke accident.” He is not expected to play Saturday against Washington, but the exact timeline is not yet known."

Hughes has a team-leading 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games for the Devils.

New Jersey will play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena. In light of the news, the Devils placed forward Connor Brown on Injured Reserve retroactively to Oct. 30, and recalled Shane Lachance from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He will join the team in Washington, D.C.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.