The New Jersey Devils have been fortunate to feature two siblings on their roster. The Devils drafted both Jack and Luke Hughes in their respective NHL Entry Draft years.

On Friday, NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky reported that the organization and Luke Hughes are struggling to reach a new contract agreement.

Luke has his brother in mind, aiming for a five-year deal, while the Devils are pushing for either a three-year bridge contract or an eight-year extension.

While negotiations in New Jersey focus on Jack and Luke, it’s worth remembering the third Hughes brother in Vancouver.

Quinn Hughes, the oldest of the trio, has developed into one of the NHL’s premier defensemen with the Vancouver Canucks. In 2021, he signed a six-year, $47.1 million deal, now entering its fifth season.

Quinn has previously mentioned his interest in someday playing with his brothers in New Jersey. When his contract expires in two years, that possibility could become real.

By the 2027–28 season, Quinn will be a free agent, while Jack will still have three years left on his eight-year deal with the Devils. Luke, depending on how negotiations play out, could still be on the roster. If the Devils have the cap space, signing Quinn to a three-year deal could unite all three Hughes brothers in New Jersey.

Of course, there are no guarantees. But if the Devils managed to secure Luke’s deal and later add Quinn, they would instantly become one of the league’s most dangerous teams.

From Jack’s elite offensive skill, to Luke’s developing two-way game, to Quinn’s top-tier defense, the Hughes trio could elevate the Devils to an entirely new level.

For now, though, the focus must stay on the present: locking down Luke Hughes. Whether his contract ends up being three, five, or eight years, securing Luke is the first step toward building a Stanley Cup contender—and potentially setting the stage for Quinn to join the family reunion in New Jersey.