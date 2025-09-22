'Jersey' Jersey Era Coming To An End For Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- The 2025-26 season will mark the final season of the New Jersey Devils 'Jersey' Jersey.

The organization released its first-ever third jersey on November 23, 2021.

"That jersey has been fabulous," said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. " It was the first time in four decades of Devils' hockey that our team ever had an alternate jersey. I designed it with my partner in crime, Martin Brodeur. So it is a special one.

"We are going to take this entire season to really celebrate everything that that jersey is," she continued.

The 'Jersey' jersey's design and entire uniform are distinct to the Devils' home state in two key ways: The jersey exudes pride as the Devils are the only professional team that plays in this state while wearing it across our chest. Having done so for our entire existence with the horned and tailed "NJ", now we proudly spell it out with "Jersey".

In its inaugural season, the organization decided to have the team wear the jersey 13 times. A nod to team captain Nico Hischier, who wears No. 13. This season, during the 'Jersey' Jersey Bye Bye Tour, the club will wear the alternates 11 times on the following dates:

November 24 vs. Detroit Red Wings

November 26 vs. St. Louis Blues

December 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres

December 27 vs.Washington Capitals

January 14 vs. Seattle Kraken

January 17 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

February 3 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

February 5 vs. New York Islanders

March 12 vs. Calgary Flames

March 14 vs. Los Angeles Kings

April 12 vs. Ottawa Senators

Throughout the season, Devils fans can expect activations, special merchandise drops, and fun content involving the third jersey. Fans can purchase tickets here.

As far as what can be expected in the future, Frechette did not reveal much, but did tease something new for the 2026-27 season.

"I won't say too much, other than we will have three jerseys in market the following year, but we are gonna really take it all in with the black one for the next few months."

