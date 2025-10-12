Key Takeaways From Devils First Win of the Season

The New Jersey Devils secured their first win of the season with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Devils came ready after falling 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their season opener. They started the first period strong, scoring three unanswered goals.

Quick Takeaways

Luke Hughes has four points in two games, proving why he’s the highest-paid player on the roster at just 22 years old.

Acquiring Connor Brown in free agency was a great move for the organization. Just two games in, he was already on hat trick watch.

Arseny Gritsyuk got his first point of the season (and then another). The way he earned his assist showed that he’s going to be a major difference-maker on the Devils’ forward line.

The Devils took two delay of game penalties, not costly this time, but something to watch if it becomes a pattern.

This is a strong Devils team that added key players in the offseason. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Ondrej Palat proved his value, drawing two penalties from the Lightning that resulted in power plays.

The Devils outshot the Lightning 23–10 in the first period alone.

Scoring Summary

The Devils opened the scoring with Timo Meier, followed by Connor Brown, and then captain Nico Hischier, who got the third puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning responded in the second period, cutting the score to 3-2. However, the Devils extended their lead in the third when Jesper Bratt scored his second of the season, a shorthanded goal, and Connor Brown added his second of the night to make it 5-2.

Tampa Bay’s Darren Raddysh scored one more for the Lightning, but it wasn’t enough, and the Devils left Florida with a 5-3 win.

After several costly penalties in their first game, the Devils recorded just three penalties last night, compared to four for the Lightning.

Penalty Summary

1st Period

03:41 — J. Finley (Roughing) against D. Mercer

10:43 — M. Crozier (Elbowing) against T. Meier

18:33 — E. Cernak (Boarding) against O. Palat

2nd Period

08:37 — L. Hughes (Delay of Game)

14:23 — B. Hagel (Tripping) against O. Palat

3rd Period

03:21 — J. Siegenthaler (Tripping) against P. Holmberg

18:11 — J. Markstrom (Delay of Game – Puck over glass)

Full Game Lineups

Devils Lineup

Palat – Hughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Mercer

Gritsyuk – Glass – Brown

Cotter – Glendening – MacEwen

Hughes – Pesce

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Dillon – Nemec

Markstrom

Allen

Lightning Lineup

Guentzel – Point – Kucherov

Hagel – Cirelli – Goncalves

Geekie – Gourde – Bjorkstrand

Finley – Holmberg – Chaffee

Hedman – Crozier

McDonagh – Cernak

Moser – Raddysh

Vasilevskiy

Johansson

Overall

The Devils dominated in shots, finishing with 29 shots on goal to the Lightning’s 17.

The two teams will meet two more times this season, first on November 18 and then againDecember 11.