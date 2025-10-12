Key Takeaways From Devils First Win of the Season

The New Jersey Devils secured their first win of the season with a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Devils came ready after falling 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes in their season opener. They started the first period strong, scoring three unanswered goals.
The Devils opened the scoring with Timo Meier, followed by Connor Brown, and then captain Nico Hischier, who got the third puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The Lightning responded in the second period, cutting the score to 3-2. However, the Devils extended their lead in the third when Jesper Bratt scored his second of the season, a shorthanded goal, and Connor Brown added his second of the night to make it 5-2.
Tampa Bay’s Darren Raddysh scored one more for the Lightning, but it wasn’t enough, and the Devils left Florida with a 5-3 win.
After several costly penalties in their first game, the Devils recorded just three penalties last night, compared to four for the Lightning.
1st Period
03:41 — J. Finley (Roughing) against D. Mercer
10:43 — M. Crozier (Elbowing) against T. Meier
18:33 — E. Cernak (Boarding) against O. Palat
2nd Period
08:37 — L. Hughes (Delay of Game)
14:23 — B. Hagel (Tripping) against O. Palat
3rd Period
03:21 — J. Siegenthaler (Tripping) against P. Holmberg
18:11 — J. Markstrom (Delay of Game – Puck over glass)
Devils Lineup
Palat – Hughes – Bratt
Meier – Hischier – Mercer
Gritsyuk – Glass – Brown
Cotter – Glendening – MacEwen
Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Lightning Lineup
Guentzel – Point – Kucherov
Hagel – Cirelli – Goncalves
Geekie – Gourde – Bjorkstrand
Finley – Holmberg – Chaffee
Hedman – Crozier
McDonagh – Cernak
Moser – Raddysh
Vasilevskiy
Johansson
The Devils dominated in shots, finishing with 29 shots on goal to the Lightning’s 17.
The two teams will meet two more times this season, first on November 18 and then againDecember 11.