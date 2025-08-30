The New Jersey Devils will officially drop the puck on their 2025–26 season on October 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Their home opener is set for October 16, when they’ll face the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Although the regular season is just over a month away, there are plenty of Devils events to look forward to in the meantime.

Preseason

The Devils will play seven preseason games this September, three of which will be at Prudential Center.

While these games don’t count toward the standings, preseason always brings excitement and gives fans a preview of what to expect in the months ahead.

Preseason schedule:

September 21: vs. New York Rangers

September 23: vs. New York Islanders

September 26: at New York Islanders

September 28 (Split Squad): Half the team at home vs. Washington Capitals Half the team on the road vs. Ottawa Senators Half the team at home vs. Washington Capitals Half the team on the road vs. Ottawa Senators

October 2: at New York Rangers

October 4: at Philadelphia Flyers

One of the most anticipated storylines of the preseason is the Devils’ two matchups with the Rangers. The cross-river rivalry always delivers both on and off the ice, and fans circle these games every year.

This season, the rivalry takes on added weight: the NHL has announced that the Devils and Rangers won’t meet in the regular season until March 7, 2026. That means nearly five full months of hockey before the two teams face off. They’ll meet three times in March, on the 7th, 18th, and 31st. Until then, the two preseason contests in September and October will be the only taste of the rivalry.

Training Camp

Another key event on the calendar is training camp.

The Devils’ 2025–26 training camp begins on Wednesday, September 10, when rookies report to Newark for a week of early sessions. The full roster joins a week later on Wednesday, September 17, with the first complete team practice expected that day.

While regular-season hockey is still a month away, preseason games and training camp will give Devils fans plenty to watch - and a glimpse at what the franchise might bring in the season ahead.