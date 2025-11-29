Across the United States of America yesterday, people gave thanks, shared gratitude, and reflected on the past year. ​

Reflecting on the start of the season, the New Jersey Devils have a lot to be grateful for as they continue to make history with every game. ​

With that in mind, here's a look at the most significant accomplishments from the past few months for the New Jersey Devils, reflecting on moments, giving thanks, and expressing gratitude.

​Thanks

Thanks to Simon Nemec. Nemec scored his second overtime goal in seven games on Wednesday night. He has started strong, breaking multiple records. Nemec is the first Devils defenseman with two overtime-winning goals and a shootout-winning goal in one season. Thanks to the home record. The Devils are 9-0-1 at home, tying their franchise record for points earned in the first 10 home games. The 8-0-2 record was set in 2016-17. Thanks to the standings. The Devils entered Thanksgiving in first place in the Metropolitan Division with 31 points. Thanks to Nico Hischier. Hischier is on a hot streak, earning nine points in his last five games.

Gratitude

Gratitude for solid goaltending. The Devils secured two strong goaltenders for the years to come. Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen are both signed with the organization, providing stability in the crease moving forward. Gratitude for siblings. Luke and Jack have contributed significantly to the team since their draft days. The two brothers have had a significant impact on the organization and offer hope for the years to come. Gratitude for the Prudential Center. The Prudential Center consistently energizes the Devils. Their impressive home record reflects the gratitude owed to the fans who fill the arena and passionately support the team every game. Gratitude for the postseason. The Devils had an early postseason exit last season, but this may be something to reflect on. The team became legitimate contenders and continued their hunt for the cup this season.

Reflecting: ​

Reflecting on the resilience. The Devils keep winning despite injuries. Young players have stepped up and improved the record in the absence of stars. Reflecting on history. The Jersey Jerseys debuted for the final season this week. These iconic jerseys carry historic memories for the team and fans. Reflecting on the culture. It’s not often National Hockey League locker rooms blast ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’; it speaks to the dynamic on the team, the relationships, and the comfort level. The Devils have a strong culture, which contributes to their success. Reflecting on Arseny Gritsyuk. There were questions about the rookie adjusting to North America. His league support network and daily messages are important to reflect on this season.

Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate.

