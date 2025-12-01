Rumor: Questions About The Future For Quinn Hughes

Trade rumors surrounding Quinn Hughes have dominated NHL discussions this season.

The most discussed scenario is the Canucks trading Quinn to the New Jersey Devils, which could significantly impact the team's defense by adding another high-caliber defenseman to the Devils' blue line.

With speculation from multiple insiders, the central question is when the deal will take place and what teams, like the Devils, would have to give up.

Elliotte Friedman addressed on Canucks Central what might unfold if the Canucks put Hughes on the trade market.

“I do think there are teams that if Quinn Hughes is available, they're not gonna screw around; they're gonna come at you,” Friedman said.

The Canucks are off to another poor start, don’t look like contenders, and their top defender may want to leave.

He can sign a contract extension this summer, but insiders question the team's direction.

Friedman also predicted when talks may start.

“I do think we're getting closer to the moment that this conversation is going to be held about his future,” Friedman said. “And could his name potentially be out there?”

If the Devils are the frontrunners, what would they give up?

Jeff Marek discussed on The Sheet Podcast what the Devils would need to offer the Canucks to acquire a player of Hughes's caliber.

“What would a package look like from the Devils…,” Marek said. “Simon Nemec's name is probably at the top of everybody's list; I would wonder about Dawson Mercer, I would also wonder about a pick.”

The new reports leave several questions unanswered.

Would the Devils part with current or future talent? What does this mean for Luke Hughes? What role would Quinn play in the power play? Could the trade happen soon?

Despite ongoing rumors, there is no confirmation that the Canucks are actively shopping Quinn Hughes.

However, it is exciting to imagine the three brothers reuniting in Newark.

