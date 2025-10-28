Sheldon Keefe Provides Timeline On Injured Devils Defenseman

The New Jersey Devils' injury list has been quite extensive since the club's training camp opened up mid-September.

Currently, that list includes Evgenii Dadonov (hand), month-to-month; Cody Glass (upper body), week-to-week; Zack MacEwen(upper body), week-to-week; Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed), no timetable; and Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month.

Of course, that doesn't include the injured players who have recently returned to game action: Seamus Casey (lower body), Juho Lammikko (lower body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body), and Stefan Noesen (lower body).

Through the first nine games of the season, the Devils have overcome those challenges, earning an 8-1-0 record and sitting at the top of the NHL standings.

On Sunday afternoon, New Jersey received a gut punch, losing veteran defenseman Brett Pesce to injury late in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche after the 30-year-old blocked a shot.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe's initial comments were that Pesce was "not great," leading many to assume the worst.

After a day off on Monday, Keefe provided an additional update on his defenseman during Tuesday's pregame media availability.

"He is going to be out at least a month," Keefe told NJD.TV. "It is a significant injury, and we are going to have to fill in the spot. [..] The D corp has to step up and be good in Pesce's abscence. He is such an integral (defenseman) for us, especially in matchups against the top players."

This player absence is by far the biggest the Devils have faced this season.

Pesce has arguably been the team's most consistent defenseman since he made his Devils debut in late October 2024. This season, he has averaged a little under 20 minutes of ice time and has had a team-leading 24 blocked shots. He has been instrumental in the team's penalty kill, which is ranked second-best in the League.

Upon hearing the news about Pesce, the organization quickly called up 21-year-old Seamus Casey from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). He will draw into Tuesday's lineup against the Avalanche.

Seamus Casey To Make Devils Season Debut Against Avalanche

The puck dropped, and <a target="_blank" href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/latest-news/q-a-with-comets-gm-dan-mackinnon-devils-prospects-goaltending-more">Utica Comets</a> captain Ryan Schmelzer won the opening face-off, quickly moving the puck back to his defenseman, Seamus Casey. The 21-year-old dished the puck to his defensive partner, <a target="_blank" href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/players/new-jersey-devils-utica-comets-spengler-cup-colton-white-nhl-ahl">Colton White</a>, and the Comets skated into the offensive zone.

It won't be easy to replace what Pesce brings to the lineup, and as Keefe said, the entire team game will have to tighten up and be better than it has been to start 2025-26.

Every season, teams around the NHL go through some form of adversity. Pesce's injury is a big test for the Devils' blue line as the club looks to extend their winning streak to nine games at Ball Arena on Tuesday night.

