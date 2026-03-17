St. Patrick's Day and Devils History Collide on March 17th

Tuesday, March 17th, marks St. Patrick's Day, a day honoring St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland.
According to Britannica, St. Patrick's Day was “originally observed with religious services and feasts, the day was later transformed by emigrants—particularly to the United States—into a largely secular holiday that celebrates all things Irish.”
While the team may not be sporting their red, black, and green jerseys today, there is still reason to celebrate.
On this day in 2009, Martin Brodeur became the NHL's all-time winningest goaltender with his 552nd career win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
He would play five more NHL seasons, four with the Devils and one with the St. Louis Blues. Brodeur finished with 691 wins in 1,266 career games.
Another milestone took place that same day, on March 17, 2009: Patrik Elias became the Devils' all-time points leader. He earned his 702nd point when he recorded an assist on a goal from Brian Gionta. Elias would play six more seasons with the Devils and finish his career with 1,025 career points (408 goals and 617 assists).
Beyond the Devils, March 17th also carries league-wide significance. On this date in 1982, Wayne Gretzky broke his own record for most assists in a season. Gretzky would finish the season with 212 points, 120 assists, and 92 goals.
The Devils will not be in game action today; however, the historic day will forever be ingrained in franchise history.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, New Jersey Devils fans.
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