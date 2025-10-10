The Utica Comets Set to Open 13th Season Against Cleveland Monsters

The Utica Comets, the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, will kick off their 13th season tonight against the Cleveland Monsters.

Head Coach Ryan Parent enters his first full season behind the bench after stepping in as interim coach last November. Joining him are two new assistant coaches, Matt Carkner and Mark Voakes.

Carkner joins the Comets after serving as General Manager and Head Coach of the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears for the past three seasons. Voakes spent the last three years as a Player Development Coach with the New Jersey Devils.

Team captain Ryan Schmelzer returns after four seasons wearing the “C". He will be continuing to lead the Comets both on and off the ice.

A notable newcomer to watch is Cam Squires, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils.

The Comets’ opening night roster features 30 players: 16 forwards, 10 defensemen, and four goaltenders:

Forwards: Angus Crookshank Nathan Légaré Cam Squires Jack Malone Jonathan Gruden Zack MacEwen Josh Filmon Matyas Melovsky Brian Halonen Ryan Schmelzer Dylan Wendt Mike Hardman Tag Bertuzzi Xavier Parent Alex Campbell Thomas Bordeleau

Defensemen: Calen Addison Jeremy Hanzel Colton White Austin Strand Luke Reid Topias Vilén Dmitri Osipov Jackson Van De Leest Mikael Diotte Ethan Edwards

Goaltenders: Jakub Málek Georgi Romanov Tyler Brennan Nico Daws

The Comets look to rebound after missing the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, finishing with a 31-33-6-2 record (70 points), good for seventh in their division.

They’ll aim to start strong when the puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey.

Upcoming Schedule (First Half of the Season)

October

Oct. 10 – Cleveland vs. Utica

Oct. 11 – Cleveland vs. Utica

Oct. 17 – Rochester vs. Utica

Oct. 19 – Utica vs. Toronto

Oct. 24 – Utica vs. Syracuse

Oct. 25 – Laval vs. Utica

Oct. 31 – Utica vs. Syracuse

November

Nov. 1 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica

Nov. 7 – Belleville vs. Utica

Nov. 8 – Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Nov. 11 – Syracuse vs. Utica

Nov. 14 – Belleville vs. Utica

Nov. 15 – Utica vs. Providence

Nov. 21 – Utica vs. Springfield

Nov. 22 – Rochester vs. Utica

Nov. 26 – Syracuse vs. Utica

Nov. 29 – Utica vs. Syracuse

December

Dec. 3 – Utica vs. Rochester

Dec. 5 – Bridgeport vs. Utica

Dec. 6 – Utica vs. Lehigh Valley

Dec. 10 – Syracuse vs. Utica

Dec. 12 – Hartford vs. Utica

Dec. 13 – Springfield vs. Utica

Dec. 17 – Utica vs. Rochester

Dec. 19 – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica

Dec. 20 – Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Dec. 27 – Toronto vs. Utica

Dec. 28 – Utica vs. Belleville