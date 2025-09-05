Top Devils to Watch This Season

Jack Hughes

It’s no surprise that Jack Hughes tops the list of players to watch this year. The 24-year-old forward is expected to have another stellar season if he can stay healthy.

Since being drafted first overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Hughes has broken franchise records and helped restore the Devils as a playoff contender. Expectations are high that he could deliver the best season of his career. Over the last three seasons, Hughes ranks 11th in the NHL in points per game and fifth in shots on goal per game.

Now entering year four of his eight-year, $64 million contract, Hughes is set to remain the centerpiece of the Devils’ offense. The biggest concern is his health—multiple shoulder surgeries have interrupted his career, and staying off the injured list will be critical. If he’s healthy, he can be unstoppable.

Jesper Bratt

Jesper Bratt is coming off a career-best season. Playing in 81 games, he set new personal highs in points, assists, power-play production, and shorthanded points.

Bratt is arguably the Devils’ most reliable forward, and he’s expected to build on last year’s success. Reaching the 80-point mark would not only cement his role as an offensive leader but also give the Devils the firepower they need for another postseason run.

Nico Hischier

Since being drafted first overall in 2017, Nico Hischier has been one of the Devils’ most consistent performers. Entering his ninth season, the captain is coming off a personal-best 35 goals.

Hischier has recorded six 40-point seasons and continues to be one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards. On the ice, his scoring touch and defensive reliability make him indispensable. Off the ice, his leadership will be crucial as he aims to guide the Devils on a deep playoff push, and possibly toward their first Stanley Cup since 2003.

Dougie Hamilton

On the blue line, Dougie Hamilton remains a key player to watch. As the highest-paid player on the Devils’ roster, he carries the responsibility of anchoring and mentoring the defense.

If he can avoid injuries, Hamilton is capable of making a major impact on both ends of the ice. He’s a steady defensive presence who can also drive offense from the back end, while his leadership will be vital in helping younger players like Luke Hughes continue to develop.

Luke Hughes

Luke Hughes was one of the most talked-about Devils during the offseason. The 21-year-old defenseman is negotiating a long-term extension and is expected to cement himself as a cornerstone of the Devils’ future.

Drafted fourth overall in 2021, Hughes has quickly established himself as a top young defenseman. Though still early in his career, he has the tools to grow into a franchise player, and this season could be an early preview of his long-term impact on the Devils’ defense.

Nico Daws

While Nico Daws won’t start the season in New Jersey, he remains a player to watch in the organization. Slotted as the Devils’ third-string goaltender, he’s expected to spend the year with the AHL’s Utica Comets.

Daws has been called up multiple times in the past and has proven he can step in when needed. This season will be pivotal for his development as the Devils evaluate whether he can be a long-term option behind veterans Jacob Markström and Jake Allen.

Timo Meier

Timo Meier enters a critical year with the Devils. Acquired from the San Jose Sharks three seasons ago, Meier has struggled to replicate the offensive success he had earlier in his career. Last season, he played 80 games and recorded 53 points, a noticeable dip from his peak production.

With questions about his long-term fit in New Jersey, this season will be telling. If the Devils make the postseason, it will be crucial to see whether Meier can elevate his game in the playoffs rather than fade under pressure.