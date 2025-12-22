Two New Jersey Devils Hit Milestones On Sunday

Two New Jersey Devils players hit milestones on Sunday night against the Buffalo Sabres. Colton White played his 100th NHL game, and Luke Glendening appeared in his 900th NHL game.

White has spent most of his career with the Devils after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 28-year-old played for the Devils from 2018-19 until 2021-22 before joining the Anaheim Ducks for the 2022-23 season. This season, he returned to the Devils and has appeared in four games with the team.

White has four assists in his 16 games and reached a milestone on Sunday, appearing in his 100th NHL game. 54 of those games were with the Devils, while 46 were played with Anaheim.

In total, White has earned 14 points, all assists, in his time in the league.

In Colton White's Return To NHL He's Proven Invaluable To Devils

As <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/latest-news/amid-inconsistent-play-devils-gm-tom-fitzgerald-must-make-trade">New Jersey Devils</a> Public Address Announcer Adam Hamway announced the in-game Dessert Race from his booth at the top of Prudential Center on Friday night, down below on the ice was <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/players/new-jersey-devils-utica-comets-spengler-cup-colton-white-nhl-ahl">Colton White</a> skating small laps near his team's bench.

Luke Glendening also hit a milestone, playing in his 900th NHL game on Sunday.

Glendening began playing for the Detroit Red Wings in 2013-14 after going undrafted. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons with the Red Wings before joining the Dallas Stars for two seasons, the Tampa Bay Lightning for two seasons, and finally found his way to the New Jersey Devils this season.

In 36 games this season, the center has three assists. In his entire career, he has scored 83 goals and tallied 86 assists for a total of 169 points.

The two Devils celebrated their milestones alongside one another at the Prudential Center.

The Devils ultimately fell 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres; however, the players' accomplishments were not overlooked.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.