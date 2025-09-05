Who to Watch This Season

Several players are looking for roster spots on the New Jersey Devils lineup this training camp. Three forwards in particular, Arseniy Gritsyuk, Lenni Hämeenaho, and Shane Lachance, are entering what could be their breakthrough season, each with an opportunity to solidify a place in the NHL.

While all three have a legitimate shot at cracking the lineup, training camp will be the true test of whether they’re ready for the jump.

Arseniy Gritsyuk

Gritsyuk is making his NHL debut after leaving the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The Russian forward is expected to bring a strong offensive presence, with the skillset to fit into the Devils’ middle six. However, questions remain about how quickly he can adapt to the North American game after spending most of his career overseas.

“Gritsyuk will be the one that we’re really excited to see when he comes over here,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said after free agency. “How can he adapt? He’ll be here mid-August to get settled. They tell me he’s got the upside of Dadonov at the same age, and it would be nice for Dadonov to mentor him.”

Gritsyuk has also stated that if he doesn’t make the NHL roster, he would only spend a short stint in the AHL before considering a return to the KHL.

Lenni Hämeenaho

Hämeenaho, drafted by the Devils in 2023, is another intriguing prospect heading into camp. The Finnish forward signed with New Jersey at the end of last season after playing professionally in Finland. At 6-foot-1 and just 20 years old, he has the size, skill, and potential to make a strong impression in his first training camp.

Shane Lachance

The final player to watch is Lachance, who has spent the past two seasons at Boston University. Standing at 6-foot-5, he offers a different dimension that could strengthen the Devils’ bottom six. As captain of the Terriers, he showcased both leadership and production, helping guide his team to success in the NCAA.

Each of these three forwards brings a different skillset, and all will be given the chance to compete for a spot.

“We’re excited. I think we’re a faster team. I think we’ve added skill,” Fitzgerald said. “The excitement of watching Gritsyuk, Hämeenaho, or even Lachance come into camp and make it hard on us to send them down — they’re all different, and they all have NHL upside.”