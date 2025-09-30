EXCLUSIVE: Devils' Bratt Reflects On His Own Contract Negotiations As Hughes Remains Unsigned

As the New Jersey Devils wrap up their 13th day of on-ice sessions, Luke Hughes remains absent as his agent, Pat Brisson, and Devils' general manager Tom Fitzgerald iron out a new deal for the 22-year-old.

While there are only three parties who know the ins and outs of these contract negotiations — Brisson, the Hughes family, and New Jersey's front office — there is one person who can empathize with the youngest Hughes brother's situation.

In 2021, Jesper Bratt missed the start of training camp due to being a restricted free agent (RFA) without a new contract.

On Jan. 1, his teammates returned to RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House to prepare for a new season, while Bratt was back home in Sweden. It wouldn't be until Jan. 10 that the winger put pen to paper and signed a two-year contract worth $5,500,000.

Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bratt missed additional time while his work visa was being processed. He additionally had to comply with the then-required seven-day quarantine as part of COVID-19 protocols.

"I was always pretty calm about it," Bratt said, reflecting on the situation. "I worked hard with Andy Swärd, setting a plan for every day and focusing on what I can do. I was obviously involved in the negotiations, but my focus is always that every day I am going to get better and focus on what I can do. I can focus on the work I put in at the gym and the work I put in on the ice.

"One day, it will get solved, and then I will be ready to go," he continued. That was my mentality."

Bratt is a special player who stands out because of the physical and mental preparation he puts into his craft, not just during the summer but 365 days a year. Still, even with all the focus and details he implements into his routine, anxiety always accompanies a new experience.

"Obviously, first time going through it, you don't really know what to expect," Bratt said. "You are sometimes getting stressed out, seeing guys at camps and all that stuff. I tried to remain calm and just think when I get back together with the team, I am going to be ready to be my best version."

In that shortened COVID-19 season, the Swede earned 30 points in 46 games. He was tied with Yegor Sharangovich for third-most on the team behind Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes, despite playing fewer games.

Conditioning was not an issue for the then 22-year-old, who spoke about his rigorous training.

"I skated a lot, probably the most I have ever skated in a summer," he said. "Just with different teams, my skating coaches, or my shooting coach. I was trying to find as much ice as I possibly could. I got probably the most skating I have ever gone through in that period."

The Devils have two preseason games scheduled before the regular season kicks off on Oct. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes. After practice, Devils' head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about the Hughes negotiations, "I know Fitzgerald is working hard at it with his staff. I am going to keep doing the best I can to prepare the group that I have."

As the negotiations continue, the outside noise grows louder, as fans grow impatient that the young defenseman remains away from the team. Bratt shared his thoughts on that noise.

"I feel like all that just comes from people that, I think deep down, just care about you being there, like the fans," he said. "They have their opinions, and experts have their opinions. I just focused on myself.

"I think that's what you need to do because everyone is trying to have an opinion on what is right or wrong," he continued. "No one deep down knows what is going on through the negotiations."

Hughes and Bratt are not the only players who have recently missed time in training camp due to contract negotiations. Dawson Mercer missed the first day of camp last season, and Miles Wood missed the start of training camp in 2018 while negotiating a new deal.

At some point, Hughes' camp and the Devils will reach an agreement, and the blueliner will join his brother and teammates in New Jersey, it is not a matter of if but when.

