'He's A Guy We Are Talking About Daily': Keefe Gives Rave Review Of Gritty Forward

Entering training camp, there weren't many spots available on the New Jersey Devils roster. When healthy, the group was expected to look something like this, with defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic out for an extended time with a knee injury.

Evgenii Dadonov - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier - Nico Hischier -Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Paul Cotter - Cody Glass - Arseny Gritsyuk

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes - Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon - Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

In the early days of camp, the Devils announced that Noesen would miss time with a groin injury. That news forced head coach Sheldon Keefe to move Mercer to Hischier's wing and Glass to the third-line center position. In doing that, players like Luke Glendening, Kevin Rooney, and Juho Lammikko had the opportunity to fight for fourth-line center.

For the forwards who spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets, it was a steep hill to climb to crack the Devils' opening night roster.

For Nathan Légaré, he has a pragmatic approach to camp that accompanies his goal of transitioning his game to become a full-time NHL player.

"Everybody wants to make the New Jersey Devils, but at the same time, I think you have to be realistic," he told The Hockey News in August. "It is not the end of the world if you go back to Utica. You work hard, and you never know what can happen."

Over the last couple of weeks in New Jersey, Légaré has stayed true to his identity and embraced his role, catching the eye of the Devils' coaching staff.

"He is a guy we are talking about daily because of the work that he has done, and this goes back to the games he played for us last season," Keefe said. "I have been really happy with him."

In four preseason games, Légaré has two points (one goal, one assist), two fights, and 10 penalty minutes. In his final appearance, he had a team-leading nine hits.

NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) on X

Nathan Legare - New Jersey Devils (1)*

"There is no doubt that he has played to his strengths," Keefe said. "You talk about understanding who you are, understanding what your role is or might be, and then owning and being a star in that role, I think he has done that.

"Now he (plays) a game that is hard working, gritty, competitive, and is up and down the ice," Keefe continued. "It is a little bit easier, quite frankly, to be that in this type of setting, where you are just working and skating. If you are a goal scorer and a playmaker, it is a little bit harder in a smaller sample to really make yourself known. You have got to keep that in perspective a little bit when you are assessing other players."

Légaré is coming off a season in which he earned a career high of 25 points in the AHL over 69 games. He made his NHL debut at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2, 2024, playing three games with the Devils.

"There is more confidence about my game now," the versatile forward explained. "Especially, now that I have played a couple of games in the NHL. That is a check mark, but the next one is to stay in the NHL and be a full-time NHLer."

The likelihood of the 24-year-old making New Jersey's roster out of camp appears slim, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at some point, considering the trust Keefe has in him.

"Whether he starts here with us or not, we are confident he can play games for us."

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes